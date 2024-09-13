Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Director Buys $24,718.00 in Stock

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) Director David Richard Gaboury purchased 340 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.70 per share, with a total value of $24,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,958. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Limbach Stock Performance

Limbach stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.99. 86,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $811.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.95. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $73.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.28.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. Limbach had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $122.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Limbach

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limbach in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,532,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Limbach by 368.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 56,535 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach during the 2nd quarter worth $2,653,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Limbach by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,464,000 after purchasing an additional 32,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Limbach by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 394,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,480,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the period. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

Featured Stories

