Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) Price Target Cut to $104.00

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $105.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Lineage in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on Lineage in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lineage in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lineage from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Lineage in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lineage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.80.

LINE stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.47. The stock had a trading volume of 448,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,525. Lineage has a 52 week low of $80.03 and a 52 week high of $89.85.

In other Lineage news, CFO Robert Crisci purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $780,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lineage news, CFO Robert Crisci bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nancy Joy Falotico acquired 1,300 shares of Lineage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,256. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 12,150 shares of company stock worth $947,700 in the last ninety days.

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

