LiqTech International (LIQT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for LiqTech International (NASDAQ: LIQT):

9/9/2024 – LiqTech International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/5/2024 – LiqTech International had its price target lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $10.00 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/3/2024 – LiqTech International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/28/2024 – LiqTech International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/26/2024 – LiqTech International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets. They now have a $5.15 price target on the stock.

8/22/2024 – LiqTech International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/16/2024 – LiqTech International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/10/2024 – LiqTech International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/4/2024 – LiqTech International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/29/2024 – LiqTech International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/23/2024 – LiqTech International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/17/2024 – LiqTech International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $2.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. LiqTech International, Inc. has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $4.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.63.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.49 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 51.50% and a negative return on equity of 57.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiqTech International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LiqTech International stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LiqTech International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LIQT Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of LiqTech International at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

