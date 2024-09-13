Lista DAO (LISTA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $61.41 Million

Lista DAO (LISTA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. One Lista DAO token can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000579 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Lista DAO has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Lista DAO has a total market cap of $61.41 million and $11.15 million worth of Lista DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Lista DAO

Lista DAO was first traded on August 18th, 2022. Lista DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,318,553 tokens. Lista DAO’s official website is lista.org. The Reddit community for Lista DAO is https://reddit.com/r/listadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lista DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@listadao. Lista DAO’s official Twitter account is @lista_dao.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lista DAO (LISTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lista DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 183,316,034.26514617 in circulation. The last known price of Lista DAO is 0.34558386 USD and is up 0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $12,066,769.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lista.org/.”

