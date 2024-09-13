Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.44.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LBPH. Truist Financial began coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

NASDAQ LBPH opened at $33.27 on Friday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Longboard Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Randall Kaye sold 16,667 shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $578,844.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at $622,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBPH. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $71,045,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,724,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,248,000 after purchasing an additional 937,998 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,217,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,910,000 after purchasing an additional 591,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $10,264,000. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

