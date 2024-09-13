Loop Capital Raises News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Price Target to $39.00

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of News from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $25.96 on Tuesday. News has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $28.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.11 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. News had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that News will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. News’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in News during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of News by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of News during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of News by 125.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

