Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LPX. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Louisiana-Pacific

Insider Buying and Selling at Louisiana-Pacific

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 32,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total value of $3,046,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,773,027.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total transaction of $320,245.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,819.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 32,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total transaction of $3,046,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,886 shares in the company, valued at $55,773,027.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,991 shares of company stock valued at $3,443,269. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 258.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 486 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE LPX opened at $94.79 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $101.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.88.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.26 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Get Free Report

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.