Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Lovesac from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Lovesac from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Lovesac from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of LOVE traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.04. 369,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,088. The company has a market capitalization of $404.95 million, a PE ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.95. Lovesac has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $30.39.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.16. Lovesac had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $132.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Lovesac will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 18,988 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $442,990.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,397.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,160,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Lovesac during the second quarter valued at about $4,328,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Lovesac by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 291,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after acquiring an additional 128,285 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Lovesac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,742,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lovesac by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 774,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,477,000 after buying an additional 62,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

