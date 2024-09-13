Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Releases Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.500–0.280 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $152.0 million-$160.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.7 million. Lovesac also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.010-1.260 EPS.
Shares of LOVE opened at $25.50 on Friday. Lovesac has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $30.39. The company has a market capitalization of $396.53 million, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.95.
Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $132.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.20 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 7.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lovesac will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 18,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $442,990.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,397.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.
