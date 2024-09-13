Lucero Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSHIF) Short Interest Update

Lucero Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSHIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 538.1% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Lucero Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

OTCMKTS:PSHIF traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,540. Lucero Energy has a one year low of C$0.34 and a one year high of C$0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.43.

About Lucero Energy

Lucero Energy Corp., an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company was formerly known as PetroShale Inc and changed its name to Lucero Energy Corp.

