Luis A. Gonzalez Sells 51,615 Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 51,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $685,447.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,219,614 shares in the company, valued at $95,876,473.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AVO stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.02. Mission Produce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45. The firm has a market cap of $939.56 million, a P/E ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.11.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Mission Produce from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,952,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mission Produce in the first quarter worth $1,331,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 15.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,831,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,607,000 after acquiring an additional 29,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mission Produce by 245.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

