Luken Investment Analytics LLC Makes New $29,000 Investment in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,144,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,737 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 391,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 96,312 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Gridiron Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:PPT opened at $3.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average is $3.55. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.73.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Announces Dividend

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

