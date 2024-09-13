Luken Investment Analytics LLC Purchases 1,161 Shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 2,333.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 886,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,710,000 after buying an additional 850,379 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,532,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,971,000 after acquiring an additional 629,409 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 236.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 784,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,202,000 after acquiring an additional 551,357 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 44.4% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,406,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,234,000 after acquiring an additional 432,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 114.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 502,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 268,217 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF alerts:

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:RDVI opened at $23.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.73. The company has a market capitalization of $979.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.