Luken Investment Analytics LLC Purchases New Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 749,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,142,000 after acquiring an additional 134,262 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 66,461 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of MQY stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.28. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $13.15.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

