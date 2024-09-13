Luken Investment Analytics LLC Sells 1,352 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 16,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $921,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,446.7% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 31,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 16,916 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG opened at $80.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.78 and a 52-week high of $84.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.17.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

