Luken Investment Analytics LLC Sells 15,402 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,402 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 7.8% of Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $15,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 934.0% in the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,525,067,000 after buying an additional 3,102,568 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after buying an additional 2,762,571 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,513,000 after buying an additional 894,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $304,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $473.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $470.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.80. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $503.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

