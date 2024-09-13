Luken Investment Analytics LLC Sells 42 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 95,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $711,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 37.3% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $365.17 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $256.01 and a twelve month high of $382.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $360.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.70. The firm has a market cap of $96.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

