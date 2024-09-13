Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $245.04 and last traded at $245.65. Approximately 284,690 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,129,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $247.18.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $457.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.94.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,379,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 818 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 471 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

