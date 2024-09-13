Luokung Technology Shares to Reverse Split on Tuesday, September 17th (NASDAQ:LKCO)

Shares of Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, September 17th. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Thursday, September 12th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, September 16th.
Luokung Technology Trading Up 5.7 %
NASDAQ:LKCO traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.61. 532,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,017. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.65. Luokung Technology has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $1.13.
About Luokung Technology
