Luokung Technology Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, September 17th (NASDAQ:LKCO)

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, September 17th. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Thursday, September 12th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, September 16th.
Luokung Technology Stock Performance
Shares of LKCO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.61. 532,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,017. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.65. Luokung Technology has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $1.13.
Luokung Technology Company Profile
