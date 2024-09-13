LWM Advisory Services LLC Acquires 4,231 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the period. JPMorgan Municipal ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. LWM Advisory Services LLC owned 0.46% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $6,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000.
JPMorgan Municipal ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS:JMUB opened at $51.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08.
JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend
JPMorgan Municipal ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Municipal ETF
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- 3 Fresh Stock Buybacks: These are the Ones to Buy
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Tesla’s New Buy Rating: Why Analysts Are Optimistic
- What is a Dividend King?
- Is Halliburton Stock a Good Buy at Current Levels?
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.