LWM Advisory Services LLC Acquires 4,231 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the period. JPMorgan Municipal ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. LWM Advisory Services LLC owned 0.46% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $6,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:JMUB opened at $51.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1506 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.