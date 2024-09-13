LWM Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 1.4% of LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 24,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 9,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.67, for a total value of $8,729,721.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,574,139 shares in the company, valued at $88,077,248,051.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 646,878 shares of company stock valued at $591,465,138 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.76.

LLY stock opened at $935.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $516.57 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $896.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $831.83.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

