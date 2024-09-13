Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.27 and last traded at $11.43. Approximately 3,093,028 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 15,306,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LYFT shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Lyft from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Fox Advisors upgraded Lyft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Lyft in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lyft from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.65.

Lyft Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.88. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft

In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $41,430.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 47,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,814.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $41,430.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 47,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,814.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 8,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $99,795.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 764,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,988,544.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,497 shares of company stock valued at $392,157. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,613 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Lyft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 683,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,218,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Lyft by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 100,826 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 62,623 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Recommended Stories

