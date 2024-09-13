LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Cut to $110.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $113.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.27.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $94.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,405. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.10. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $88.46 and a 12 month high of $107.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.24.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.01. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 311.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

