Macmahon Holdings Limited (ASX:MAH) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Macmahon Holdings Limited (ASX:MAH – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.006 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This is an increase from Macmahon’s previous final dividend of $0.005.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85.
