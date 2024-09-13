Macmahon Holdings Limited (ASX:MAH) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Macmahon Holdings Limited (ASX:MAH – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.006 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This is an increase from Macmahon’s previous final dividend of $0.005.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85.

Macmahon Holdings Limited provides surface mining, underground mining and mining support, and civil infrastructure services to mining companies in Australia and Southeast Asia. The company operates in three segments: Surface Mining, Underground Mining, and International Mining. Its surface mining services include bulk and selective mining, mine planning and analysis, drill and blast, crushing and screening, fixed plant maintenance, water management, and equipment operation and maintenance.

