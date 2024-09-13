MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

In other news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $531,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,411,818.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $531,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,523 shares in the company, valued at $4,411,818.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 305,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total value of $32,518,459.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,550,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,538,660.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 652,946 shares of company stock worth $69,260,741. 22.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,395,000 after acquiring an additional 465,759 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,388,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,821,000 after purchasing an additional 154,066 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 958.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,338,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,094 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 993,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,722,000 after buying an additional 69,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 280.5% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 704,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,568,000 after buying an additional 519,603 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTSI opened at $101.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.49. MACOM Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $68.58 and a fifty-two week high of $118.76. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 6.33.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.42 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

