Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp Sells 4,550 Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Stock

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 4,550 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $92,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,706 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,331.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 9th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 5,033 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $101,414.95.
- On Thursday, September 5th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 13,500 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $258,795.00.
- On Tuesday, September 3rd, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 2,900 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $55,245.00.
- On Thursday, August 29th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,600 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $68,904.00.
- On Monday, August 26th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,857 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $73,051.58.
- On Monday, August 12th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,516 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $66,804.00.
- On Wednesday, July 31st, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,000 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $59,100.00.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $5.43. The stock had a trading volume of 13,955,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,221. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average of $5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.53. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $547.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- What are earnings reports?
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.