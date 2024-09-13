Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp Sells 4,550 Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Stock

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 4,550 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $92,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,706 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,331.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 5,033 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $101,414.95.

On Thursday, September 5th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 13,500 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $258,795.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 2,900 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $55,245.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,600 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $68,904.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,857 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $73,051.58.

On Monday, August 12th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,516 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $66,804.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,000 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $59,100.00.

Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $5.43. The stock had a trading volume of 13,955,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,221. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average of $5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.53. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $547.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Stilwell Value LLC grew its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WHLR Free Report ) by 17,568.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,871,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,753,058 shares during the period. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust accounts for about 4.7% of Stilwell Value LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned 646.17% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $6,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

