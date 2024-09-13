Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys 65 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in McKesson by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 41,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,210,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in McKesson by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 115,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,259,000 after purchasing an additional 32,380 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in McKesson by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 220,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,850,000 after purchasing an additional 126,567 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on McKesson from $694.00 to $671.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.07.

McKesson Trading Up 0.1 %

MCK stock opened at $511.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $417.65 and a 12-month high of $637.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $568.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $557.26.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.14 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 12.69%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total value of $2,349,490.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,546,684.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,259 shares of company stock valued at $6,635,492. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

