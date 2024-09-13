Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,672 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 210,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,841,000 after purchasing an additional 37,009 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 47,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,382,000.

Shares of BATS MOAT opened at $94.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

