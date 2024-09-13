Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned 0.97% of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $69,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 123.4% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 298.2% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 89,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 66,864 shares during the period.

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JOET opened at $35.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.03. Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.02.

About Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF

The Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (JOET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap stocks in the US displaying quality fundamental and technical attributes. JOET was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is issued by Virtus Investment Partners.

