Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $678,000 Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VPU stock opened at $167.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.50. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $118.81 and a 12-month high of $167.51.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

