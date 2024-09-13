Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $911,000 Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 17,047 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 56,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PPA opened at $110.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.85. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $77.50 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

