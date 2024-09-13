Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases 149 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 314.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 14,971 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 14,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,238.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on TXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $203.00 to $198.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.67.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN stock opened at $195.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.40. The company has a market capitalization of $178.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $214.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

