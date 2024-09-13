Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJUL. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 8.4% in the second quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 70.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 87,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 35,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 514.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 122,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 102,188 shares during the period.

Get Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 alerts:

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TJUL opened at $27.29 on Friday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 has a 1 year low of $24.13 and a 1 year high of $27.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.60.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Company Profile

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (TJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure TJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.