Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 181.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $49.09 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $49.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.444 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.