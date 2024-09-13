Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 629 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $81.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.07 and a 200 day moving average of $79.45. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $83.28.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

