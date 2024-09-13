Malaga Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:MLGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Malaga Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Malaga Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

MLGF traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $22.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.67. The company has a market cap of $205.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.49. Malaga Financial has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $23.90.

Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter.

About Malaga Financial

Malaga Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Malaga Bank that provides various community banking products and services to personal and business customers. It offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, certificates of deposits, business banking, consumer, and demand deposits.

