MANEKI Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10.81 Million (MANEKI)

MANEKI (MANEKI) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 12th. During the last week, MANEKI has traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar. One MANEKI token can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. MANEKI has a total market cap of $50.82 million and $10.81 million worth of MANEKI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000092 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

MANEKI Profile

MANEKI’s launch date was April 21st, 2024. MANEKI’s total supply is 8,888,887,212 tokens. MANEKI’s official Twitter account is @unrevealedxyz. MANEKI’s official website is manekineko.world.

Buying and Selling MANEKI

According to CryptoCompare, “MANEKI (MANEKI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. MANEKI has a current supply of 8,888,887,212 with 8,422,887,212 in circulation. The last known price of MANEKI is 0.00534011 USD and is up 13.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $11,260,583.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manekineko.world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANEKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MANEKI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MANEKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

