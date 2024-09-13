Manta Network (MANTA) Price Up 8.8% Over Last 7 Days

Manta Network (MANTA) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. During the last seven days, Manta Network has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Manta Network has a total market cap of $259.95 million and $12.12 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manta Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001154 BTC on exchanges.

Manta Network Profile

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 379,044,831 tokens. Manta Network’s official message board is mantanetwork.medium.com. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork. The official website for Manta Network is manta.network.

Manta Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Manta Pacific platform. Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 379,044,831.45 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 0.67521174 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $11,106,961.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manta Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manta Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Manta Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

