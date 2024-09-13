Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (CVE:MGM – Get Free Report) dropped 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 354,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 134,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Maple Gold Mines Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Maple Gold Mines Company Profile

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project covering an area of approximately 357 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

