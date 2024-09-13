Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading 2.7% Higher

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.40 and last traded at $16.23. 8,419,371 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 56,307,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.22.

Marathon Digital Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 5.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.55.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $145.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.86 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 62.57%. The company’s revenue was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 136.4% during the second quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 151,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 87,274 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,518,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Marathon Digital by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 259,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after buying an additional 95,774 shares during the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,060,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

