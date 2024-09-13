Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Stock Rating Lowered by Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

MPC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $198.38.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MPC

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of MPC stock opened at $161.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $56.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.38. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $139.32 and a fifty-two week high of $221.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,691,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,017,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $494,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the second quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.0% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 26,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.