Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Stock Rating Lowered by Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports.
MPC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $198.38.
Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.8 %
Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,691,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,017,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $494,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the second quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.0% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 26,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.
About Marathon Petroleum
Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.
