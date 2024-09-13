Maria Angelica Espinosa Sells 2,500 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Stock

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $120,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $47.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.96. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $49.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.43 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 9.24%. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 76.63%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Portland General Electric from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POR. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 767.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

