Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MARPS opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.12. Marine Petroleum Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.

Marine Petroleum Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This is a positive change from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%. Marine Petroleum Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 95.00%.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

