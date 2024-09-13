Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) PT Lowered to $96.50

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $108.00 to $96.50 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 33.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VAC. Mizuho cut their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $161.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $106.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.39.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of VAC stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.33. 19,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,167. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.81. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $67.28 and a 12-month high of $108.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.92.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.89). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In related news, insider Jason P. Marino bought 700 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,719. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 615.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 368.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.