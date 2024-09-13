Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Bought by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,106 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $8,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLM. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE MLM opened at $515.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $541.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $568.85. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $389.90 and a 12 month high of $626.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.60). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on MLM shares. StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $658.00 to $646.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.82.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

