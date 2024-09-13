Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Matrix Service in a report on Tuesday.

MTRX stock opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. Matrix Service has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $13.90. The firm has a market cap of $291.39 million, a PE ratio of -14.04, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Matrix Service by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 211,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Matrix Service by 338.7% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 53,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 41,212 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Matrix Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Matrix Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

