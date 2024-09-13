McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,706 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,684,899,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 141,160.9% in the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,613,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,664,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609,736 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 66.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,471,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,542,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,769 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $348,206,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 39.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,565,398 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,005,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,073 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $292.35 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $271.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.81. The company has a market cap of $209.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.41.

View Our Latest Stock Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.