McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Stock Price Up 0.7%

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $295.36 and last traded at $294.35. Approximately 416,740 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,468,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $292.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.41.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $212.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.81.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total transaction of $428,967.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,073 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McDonald’s

(Get Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.