Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $6.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Approximately 7,072,303 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 18,046,389 shares.The stock last traded at $5.90 and had previously closed at $5.60.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MPW. Colliers Securities upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.22.

In other news, Director C Reynolds Thompson III sold 20,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $89,921.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,637 shares in the company, valued at $239,310.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman sold 10,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $49,924.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $341,891.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,058,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,981 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,058,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,476,000 after purchasing an additional 448,118 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,622,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,168,000 after purchasing an additional 328,184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 22.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,908,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,806,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average of $4.66.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $266.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.41%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

